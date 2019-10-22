3-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are working a three-vehicle accident on Highway 98 at Sandy Lane.
The crash involved a van, box truck and SUV. The driver of the box truck had to be extricated and flown to a local hospital. No one was seriously injured.
