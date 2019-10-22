3-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - It’s very early on a Tuesday morning. After a chilly start to this October 22nd, the normal fall heat is rising back up on the Alabama coast. Like most nights, I got little to no sleep the night before. Already up and wide awake, I roll out of bed and head to the local Planet Fitness. This morning I will see if I can pull off 22 push-ups. It's not just for fitness: It's to help spread the word about a big problem. Fortunately my lack of sleep isn’t caused by some deep trauma. I just don’t sleep well.

That’s not the case for many of our veteran heroes. They lose sleep, time with their family, and sometimes their lives because of the trauma they suffered in combat. Ironically, it’s often just as hard to come home and readjust to life as it is to fight for their lives on the battlefield.