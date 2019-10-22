3-vehicle crash on U.S. 98 in Foley

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are working a three-vehicle accident on Highway 98 at Sandy Lane.

The crash involved a van, box truck and SUV. The driver of the box truck had to be extricated and flown to a local hospital. No one was seriously injured.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories