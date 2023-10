MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a shooting on the 1400 block of Duval Street, News 5 has confirmed.

INCIDENT LOCATION:

Three people — two juveniles, one adult — have been shot, Mobile police confirmed to News 5.

Multiple detectives are at the scene, which is at RV Taylor Plaza.

News 5 will update this story as we have more information.