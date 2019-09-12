2nd person arrested in birthday party drive-by in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second person in connection to a birthday party drive-by shooting on August 31.

Trevone Fitzgerald



Trevone Fitzgerald, 18, was arrested Wednesday night for accessory to attempted murder and accessory to discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Deputies say Fitzgerald was driving a car on Miller Street while his passenger 27-year-old Stephen Cordova started shooting.



One of the bullets hit a 36-year-old father who was celebrating his daughter’s 7th birthday. He suffered life-threatening injuries to his leg. Deputies saved his life by quickly stopping the arterial bleeding. Several cars were also hit.

Cordova was arrested on September 6th. He is charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm within 1000 feet of a person.

Stephen Cordova

