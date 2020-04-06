28-year-old Pascagoula woman killed in crash

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — Investigators say a 28-year-old woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt when her car slammed into a brick wall early Sunday morning. 28-year–old Danica Cedotal died in the crash.

Investigators say it happened just after midnight in front of a home on Fountain Bleu Road near Gulf Park Estates in Oceans Springs.

