28-year-old Pascagoula woman killed in crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deadly Crash

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WKRG) — Investigators say a 28-year-old woman wasn’t wearing a seat belt when her car slammed into a brick wall early Sunday morning. 28-year–old Danica Cedotal died in the crash.

Investigators say it happened just after midnight in front of a home on Fountain Bleu Road near Gulf Park Estates in Oceans Springs.

