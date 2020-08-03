260 Georgia school district employees call in sick due to COVID-19

SUWANEE, Ga. (NEXSTAR) – One week before the school year is set to begin for one of Georgia’s largest public school districts, officials say more than 250 employees have tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Gwinnett County Public Schools teachers began in-person planning last week in suburban Atlanta. Officials confirmed within 24 hours about 260 employees had called in to report a positive coronavirus test or possible exposure. Because of that, they’re now unable to work.

“Given the number of COVID cases in Gwinnett (County), we would expect to see positives among our employees based on the community spread in our county,” a district spokesperson told CNN.

The district plans to teach online courses only when the 180,000 student district opens for classes on Aug. 12.

Despite the high case count across the state, CNN reports some parents held a protest last week demanding that children be allowed to return to in-person learning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

