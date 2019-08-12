26 inmates diagnosed with scabies at Holman prison in Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed a scabies outbreak at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

According to officials, inmates began showing symptoms Saturday. Scabies is caused by a microscopic mite and leaves behind an itchy, burning rash.

Bob Horton, a spokesperson for the Department of Corrections, said the agency’s Health Services Division is working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to treat the inmates.

Twenty-six inmates are currently quarantined.

News 5 has spoken exclusively with the wife of one of those inmates, who claims they were not provided proper care for two weeks.

