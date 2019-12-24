24 hours of ‘A Christmas Story’ starts tonight

A photo of the character Ralphie, played by actor Peter Billigsley, firing his Red Ryder air rifle from the classic movie ‘A Christmas Story’ is seen in the back yard of the house used in the filming of the movie in Cleveland, Monday, Nov. 13, 2006. Brian Jones, who had started a business selling the leg lamp made famous in the film, has bought the house and has renovated it as a museum. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Even though you can’t forget classic lines, like, “You’ll shoot your eye out!” who doesn’t want to hear them again…for the next 24 hours.

TBS continues its annual holiday tradition of showing the Christmas classic beginning Christmas Eve night at 7 p.m.

The movie is celebrating 30 years.

Of course, the story follows the Parkers and a lot of it was filmed in Cleveland.

The famed ‘A Christmas Story’ House is closed on Christmas Day, but is open nearly every other day of the year.

