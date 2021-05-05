23rd annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo to be held Aug. 5-7

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Professional cowboys and cowgirls from all over the country are getting ready for their favorite Southeastern Rodeo, the 23rd Annual Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation Professional Rodeo on Thursday, Aug. 5, Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7 at the City of Foley Horse Arena.

The rodeo features exciting events including bull riding, barrel racing, bareback riding, calf roping, team roping, steer wrestling, break away roping and much more.

The Rodeo kicks off each night at 8 p.m. with free children’s activities beginning nightly at

6 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 3-12 years old,

and free for ages 2 and under. Tickets will be available for pre-sale beginning June 15 at the

Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation at 819 North McKenzie St. in Foley, Summerdale Western

Store on Highway 59 in Summerdale, and Frances Holk-Jones State Farm Insurance at 315 E.

Laurel Avenue in Foley. Tickets will also be available each night at the gate of the Rodeo.

The Queens’ Horsemanship Contest is Thursday, July 29. which will include the crowning of the

Queens. Horsemanship kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

The event’s top sponsors include South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, WKRG, and Frances

Holk-Jones State Farm.To learn more about becoming a Peer Helper Program Sponsor or volunteer visit jenniferclairemoorefoundation.com/events/rodeo. Visit peerhelpers.org, follow on Facebook at Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation or call 251-971-3633 for more information.