23-year-old diagnosed with congestive heart failure urging others to pay attention

GROVE HILL, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s not what 23-year-old Makala Autrey ever thought she’d be dealing with. At the end of last year she started feeling weak and initially thought her symptoms would be diagnosed as COVID-19, but it turns out it was something much more than a virus.

“They gave us two options of what it could have been. Congestive heart failure was one of them,” said Makala and her husband Ethan.

Congestive heart failure was the culprit, keeping her at a Mobile hospital for a couple of days before eventually ending up at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. After sudden open-heart surgery in April, her husband Ethan is now her 24/7 caregiver. Mikala says it started as stomach aches back at the end of 2020, and she never had any other symptoms to give her warning.

“I told them anything to keep me alive, because we have two kids and I want to see them grow up,” Mikala said Friday, thinking back to the moments when she was prepping for surgery.

Medical bills and travel expenses and back forth to UAB each week have put a strain on the family. Ethan’s spending a lot of time at home with their two young kids and taking care of Mikala, limiting his time for work.

“It’s really kind of strange because I’m too young for this. I have my controller and I run off of two batteries and at night I’m plugged into wall power,” she said.

They’re making the trip to Birmingham once, sometimes twice, a week. That’s why a GoFundMe page aimed at raising funds for the family has been set up. You can donate here.