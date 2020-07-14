22 years later, man sentenced for rape, sodomy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to 22 years for rape and sodomy Tuesday, 22 years after the crime happened.

A jury found Frederick Tate guilty of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy in February of this year. The DA office says this was the first Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) conviction in Mobile County.

“This outcome would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the entire SAKI team, and most importantly the bravery of the survivor of this sexual assault,” The DA office said.

