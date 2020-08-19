21-year-old hit, killed by train in Auburn, investigation underway

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Auburn Police Department and the Lee County Coroner are investigating a train accident after a 21-year-old was killed after being struck Wednesday morning.

According to the Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, police responded to a call of a person being hit by a CSX train in the 300 block of Bragg Avenue just after 1 a.m. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a male suffering from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The victim was treated at the scene before being airlifted to Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital in Columbus. He underwent surgery where he later died from his injuries.

The victim was later identified as 21-year-old Paul Warren Claborn of Guntersville.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

