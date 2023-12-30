MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Football players from historically black colleges and universities around the United States came with high hopes of being recognized by pro football scouts in the 2023 Pigskin Showdown at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday afternoon. As they hope their hard work pays off, they’re also hoping that events like the showdown grant more exposure to HBCU athletes.

Excited and hopeful are just two ways to describe the athletes dominating the field during the all-star game Saturday afternoon.

The game was intense as players were showing off all their hard work to get recognized by professional football scouters such as the NFL.

Players and coaches said they hope events like the Showdown shed more light on HBCU athletes.

“I think HBCUs have a lot of overlooked athletes,” Michael Chris Ike, a running back for Delaware State University said. “As you can see out here, guys running all day. We got some guys out here, so it’s always nice to showcase that and you never know what you can find out here.”

“The only difference is the schools is founded by African-Americans,” Cail Johnson from Alabama State University said. “And football is no different from a PWI. You got these players out here, most of them come from PWI and all. I feel like all of us can compete at a high level.”

“I do definitely believe oftentimes they’re overlooked because they might be on a smaller platform,” Head football coach of Edward-Waters University Toriano Morgan said. “But from a talent standpoint, as you can see out here, the talent is second to none. There are some guys that are out here that can play on any level of football, of college football, and that’s traditionally what we have.”

Intense training, practice and hard work is what the athletes say helped them get this far, but they say it’s not over until they reach their goal.

“My end goal is to play professionally,” Keshane Hinckley from Bowie State University said. “I’ve been playing since I was six, so why not try?”

It’s been a grind, but I love the grind,” said Ike. “So to me, it’s not that bad. It’s just work. We’ve got to get it done.”