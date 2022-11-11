PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Friday and Saturday, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels are celebrating 100 Years of Carrier Aviation with their 2022 NAS Pensacola Homecoming Airshow — and you can watch the Blue Angels live, Friday at 2 p.m. CST, right here on WKRG.com.

Spectators arrived early for the free event as the gates opened at 8 a.m. and the first of the aerial acrobatics began at 9:30 a.m. The Blue Angels are scheduled to fly at 2 p.m. You can bookmark this page and return at 2 p.m., but we also recommend you download our WKRG News 5 News App and turn on push alerts — that way we can send you a notification when we’re live with the Blue Angels.

We’re streaming the Blue Angels on Friday, but if you want the full show, including another Blue Angels demonstration, they’re flying again Saturday. Gates again open at 8 a.m. and the show kicks off at 9:30 a.m.

We recommend you arrive early. The airshow is one of the Pensacola area’s biggest events, bringing between 150,000 and 180,000 people over the two days of celebration.