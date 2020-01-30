2020 Vision to Revitalize Downtown Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi leaders of the past used the year 2020 as a planning benchmark. Now that 2020 is here, Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich told a State of the City audience Thursday that he can see the vision from the past becoming a reality today.

In a 28-minute presentation, the mayor spoke of new hotels, restaurants, multi-million-dollar efforts to revitalize downtown Biloxi, an initiative to help avoid a repeat of the disastrous opening of the Bonne Carre spillway, and a plan to build a new Popp’s Ferry bridge, as part of a connector from U.S. 90 to I-10 and Mississippi Highway 67.

The mayor noted casino gaming revenue, driven by the arrival of sportsbooks, was $50-million above the previous year. He announced a new city park and ballfields are coming to Eagle Point, and all streets north of the CSX railway, reduced to dirt as part of the city’s $355-million infrastructure work, are now paved.

Mayor Gilich pointed to new waterfront boardwalks now in place and spoke of others that will provide residents and visitors better access to the waterfront. He said all of the work is taking place against a backdrop where the city’s long-term plans are coming to fruition.

“Not only do I want our children and grandchildren to appreciate our history,” Gilich said, “but I want them to experience the Biloxi where I grew up, the Biloxi where many of you grew up, the Biloxi that others of you have heard about.”

