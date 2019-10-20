2019 NICU Reunion reunites premature babies and their caregivers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of babies, toddlers, teens and their parents gathered at USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital Sunday to reunite with the men and women who helped them thrive in the days after they were born too soon.

The annual Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Reunion typically draws a crowd of more than 500 to the hospital’s courtyard for a fall festival-themed community event featuring games, entertainment, and popular children’s characters.

NICU graduates are babies who were born premature, underweight or ill, and were treated in the NICU at USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital. The NICU at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital handles extreme cases some hospitals can’t.

At least 1,000 babies are admitted annually to the hospital’s NICU in Mobile. Most days, at least 80 premature infants are cared for in the unit.