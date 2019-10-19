2019 Mobile Buddy walk draws hundreds

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a great day for a walk with your buddy. Hundreds of people marched around Bienville Square today for the annual Buddy Walk. News 5’s Chad Petri was there with his family and News 5’s Robby Baker. The event raises money for the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society. It’s the biggest yearly event for the group. The walk raises money for programs to help families and people with Down Syndrome while raising awareness about kids and adults with special needs.

“We are trying to have our community come out and see our individuals, all the things they’re capable of doing, it’s an awareness event and a family fun event,” said Cassie Samaj with the Buddy Walk. Sean McElwee from the reality show about people with Down Syndrome, Born This Way, was a special guest this year. Officials with the Down Syndrome Society say they raised more than $70,000 this year for programs and assistance to families with special needs.