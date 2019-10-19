1  of  2
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co. SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

2019 Mobile Buddy walk draws hundreds

News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a great day for a walk with your buddy. Hundreds of people marched around Bienville Square today for the annual Buddy Walk. News 5’s Chad Petri was there with his family and News 5’s Robby Baker. The event raises money for the Coastal Alabama Down Syndrome Society. It’s the biggest yearly event for the group. The walk raises money for programs to help families and people with Down Syndrome while raising awareness about kids and adults with special needs.

“We are trying to have our community come out and see our individuals, all the things they’re capable of doing, it’s an awareness event and a family fun event,” said Cassie Samaj with the Buddy Walk. Sean McElwee from the reality show about people with Down Syndrome, Born This Way, was a special guest this year. Officials with the Down Syndrome Society say they raised more than $70,000 this year for programs and assistance to families with special needs.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories