2018 parking lot assault, attempted rape suspect’s mental competency still in question

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The mental competency of the man accused of the 2018 parking garage assault is still in question.

According to court records 46-year-old Douglas Dunson was ordered to be recommitted for an additional 90 days for further psychiatric evaluation. A competency hearing has been set for November 9.

Dunson is charged with assault and attempted rape for attacking a woman inside the downtown RSA parking garage on Water Street in June of 2018.

In March 2020, Judge York ordered Dunson to undergo a mental evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

There is also an active lawsuit filed by the victim claiming the operators of the building where she worked and the company hired for the security of the property.

The lawsuit claims the companies knew days before that Dunson, the homeless man arrested for the attack, was using the garage for shelter and that they had reason to believe Dunson presented a danger to people using the garage