20,000 AT&T workers strike across the Southeast

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — More than 20,000 union workers at AT&T are striking across the Southeast, including Mobile, for what they say are unfair labor practices.

The Communications Workers of America filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T for not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions.

“We entered these negotiations prepared to bargain in good faith with AT&T to address our members’ concerns and to work together to find solutions,” said CWA District 3 Vice President Richard Honeycutt in a press release. “Our talks have stalled because it has become clear that AT&T has not sent negotiators who have the power to make decisions so we can move forward toward a new contract.”

According to the press release, the strike will involve over 20,000 technicians, customer service representatives and others who install, maintain and support AT&T’s residential and business wireline telecommunications network in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

AT&T released a statement, saying “A strike would be in no one’s best interest. We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off.”

The strike started at midnight on Friday. The CWA said it has a bargaining team is in Atlanta and they are waiting for AT&T to send someone who has the authority to make decisions and to reach an agreement.