20-year-old opens Black-owned business during a pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 20 -year-old entrepreneur, Cairo Shazer, opened a fashion store, during a pandemic.

POET is a black-owned fashion and shoe store in downtown Elmira.

After launching POET approximately 3 years ago and opening pop-up shops, Shazer says he was finally able to open his first storefront.

He knew that being an entrepreneur was something he wanted to do.

“There’s no business without risk. We make sure everyone is socially distanced and wear’s their mask—but the popularity has still been there,” said Shazer.

“I love this being our first location, but my dream is to have other locations in a bunch of different cities, not just Elmira. I’d like to expand to different cities,” said Shazer.

Shazer said that being an entrepreneur runs in his family. He is following his father’s footsteps who ran a business on the south side of Elmira.