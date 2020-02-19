$20 spay/neuter vouchers for certain Mobile County residents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you live south of I-10 in Mobile County, you could be eligible to pick up a $20 spay/neuter voucher at the Mobile SPCA. The SPCA is partnering with Petsmart Charities. Petsmart has given a $50,000 grant to cover the cost of the spay/neutering, plus vaccines, and a vet check. It’s a tremendous deal for pet owners.

People eligible for the grant must be on government assistance and live in the zip codes: 36541, 36509, 36523, 36544, 36568, 36582, or 36590.

“While we wish we could offer this tremendous program county-wide we are focusing our efforts on pet parents living in under-resourced communities in an area south of I-10, where affordable pet care is hard to come by,” said Janine Woods, Mobile SPCA executive director.

“As one of the oldest continuously operating charitable organizations in Alabama, Mobile SPCA has proven to be an invaluable resource to the community, and we’re thrilled to lend our continued support to its work to support local pets and pet parents,” said Kelly Balthazor, regional relationship manager at PetSmart Charities. “This effort to provide accessible and affordable pet care removes many barriers that pet parents face when trying to provide care for their beloved pets, and ensures more people and pets stay together.”

The vouchers need to be picked up at the Mobile SPCA at 620 Zeigler Circle. You may want to call first at 251-633-3531, or visit their website to make sure you qualify.

