20 matted ‘urine and feces’ soaked dogs seized from Florida home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An anonymous complaint led to the seizure of 20 dogs found neglected at a Brooksville home.

According to Hernando County Sheriff’s Animal Enforcement Officers, 20 dogs described as “Husky mixes” were found in three kennels just off the front porch of a home on Comanche Street.

Hernando County Animal Enforcement Officers say the dogs’ coats were matted with urine and feces, and their feet were soaked with urine.

Officers say one kennel, in particular, contained nine very large dogs, another smaller kennel contained two very large dogs, while a third kennel had nine dogs inside standing in mud, feces, and urine with no way to escape the filth who were attacking a smaller dog.

Animal Enforcement officers say the owner pressure washed the kennels with the dogs inside propelling the large amount of urine and feces at the dogs.

An investigation revealed the dogs were not vaccinated.

According to officers, the owner of the dogs William Joseph Decordre became confrontational

with officers who have now issued a fitness petition in order to permanently remove ownership of the dogs from him.

All 20 dogs are now in the custody of Hernando County Animal Services.

