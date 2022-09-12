Two women were arrested in Jackson County after authorities say they were using drugs while on the job. (Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two women were arrested in Hollywood following an investigation into the use of narcotics, according to local authorities.

On September 6, Captain McCarver with the Hollywood Police Department (HPD) was on normal patrol and conducting business checks when he pulled into one of them and noticed two employees outside.

When he got closer to the women, he realized they were ingesting drugs, HPD says.

McCarver immediately approached them and took the drugs, starting a narcotics investigation.

Mary Roberts (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

As a result, 52-year-old Mary Elizabeth Roberts was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of promoting prison contraband – methamphetamine, oxycodone and xanax.

Bond for Roberts was set at $16,300 but is expected to be revoked for a recent drug test, according to HPD.

Amanda Kelly (Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

39-year-old Amanda Renea Kelly was charged with public intoxication, possession of marijuana and six counts of promoting prison contraband – methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, xanax and marijuana. Her bond was set at $30,800.

Both Kelly and Roberts currently remain in the custody of the Jackson County Jail.