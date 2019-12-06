2 Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies injured after morning traffic stop, suspect identified

Waldrop, as seen in the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office wanted poster

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (1 p.m): The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Hunter James Waldrop. He is in custody after dragging two deputies during a Friday morning traffic stop.

He was wanted for first-degree theft of property.

Original Story: According to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Powell, two deputies have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

The two deputies were riding in one car and attempted a traffic stop. The person they pulled over had warrants and drove off during the stop. Under certain circumstances, one of the deputies was dragged by the vehicle.

The suspect was apprehended and is in custody.

The incident took place Friday at 9:45 a.m. on North Haglar Road.

At this time we do not know the condition of the deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

