2 suspects arrested and charged after body found in Tuscaloosa County well

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The remains of 20-year-old Marka “Willoe” Watkins was discovered July 28 by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies after they followed a tip to a vacant house located on the 10000 block of Will Walker Lane in Tuscaloosa County.

Watkins was reported missing by her grandmother on June 25 in Jefferson County. She was reportedly last seen around the Bessmer or McCalla area on June 17.

Watkins was found at the bottom of a well and it took the assistance of Tuscaloosa County Road and Bridge department and investigators excavating a large area to retrieve her body.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes and Jefferson County investigators identified several people who were involved in the disappearance and death of Watkins. They believe she was at one of the suspects’ residences in the 20000 block of Tanya Drive when she was assaulted and killed. According to the violent crimes unit, the suspects then drove her to the address on Will Walker Lane to dispose of the body.

The crimes unit has charged 29-year-old Kendal Tyler Battles and 20-year-old Joseph Brandon Nevels with murder and abuse of a corpse.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.