2 people killed, firefighter injured in fire

by: Associated Press

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Two people were killed in a fire in a Pennsylvania home, authorities said.

Lancaster County emergency dispatchers said the West Hempfield Township blaze was reported just before midnight Saturday.

Fire crews fought the blaze through early Sunday before bringing it under control. No information was immediately available about the two people killed. The county coroner said the names weren’t being released pending notification of relatives.

Emergency dispatchers said one firefighter was taken to a hospital after falling through a floor inside the home.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

