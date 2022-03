MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities confirmed that two people were injured by storm debris in separate incidents in Madison County.

Wind gusts up to 60 mph were felt across the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday as a strong line of storms moved its way through.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 a fallen tree limb hit one person in Five Points. Debris struck a second person at Hays Nature Preserve.

Webster said both victims were taken to Huntsville Hospital for their injuries.