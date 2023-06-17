EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — Multiple agencies in Conecuh County are investigating after two people were shot and killed Friday night.

According to CCSO, someone called 911 around 11:28 p.m. to report someone shot on Boone Court in the Johnsonville community. When deputies arrived, they found Jatonio Williams, 31, dead from his injuries, and a 10-year-old, whose identity was not released, was transported to Evergreen Medical Center where they died.

Both victims will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Mobile for an autopsy.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency asks for the public’s help to help locate any suspects. According to ALEA, the individuals connected to the incident may be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Yukon with possible damage to the driver-side rear windows.

ALEA also says the people inside the vehicle are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous.

If you see a car that matches the description, ALEA urges you to give them or the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office a call.

The State Bureau of Investigation, the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office, and the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office are working the investigation.