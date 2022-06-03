HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – 2 separate incidents at a North Alabama prison late last week left two inmates injured.

The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday that two inmates were victims of inmate-on-inmate assaults – the first on Friday, May 27, the second on Saturday, May 28.

The victim in the May 27 assault was Montroreous Heard, age 25, serving 85 years after being convicted of murder in Randolph County. ADOC said he was treated at the prison for non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim in the May 28 assault was Kevin Lucy, age 28, serving 20 years after being convicted of attempted murder in Mobile County. ADOC said he was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

ADOC said both assaults were under further investigation as of Thursday.