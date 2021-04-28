2 former Chick-fil-A workers indicted on fraud charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Two former workers at a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Birmingham have been charged with defrauding customers.

Federal prosecutors say 37-year-old Larry James Black Jr. of Center Point and 40-year-old Joshua Daniel Powell of Moody came up with a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in customer payments. They allegedly used fraudulent email and digital payment accounts to trick customers. Prosecutors say that rather than the restaurant, money went into bank accounts controlled by the men between April 2018 and January 2020.

Court records don’t list defense attorneys who could speak on behalf of either man. Black was hospitality director and Powell a former manager at a restaurant in Birmingham’s Five points area.