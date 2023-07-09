ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two different shootings that happened within 3 hours of each other. Both left one person dead.

The first shooting happened at 8:50 p.m. Saturday night. One person was shot to death at Moorings Apartment complex on Old Spanish Trail Road in Pensacola.

ECSO is still trying to determine how the shooting happened. No suspects have been named.

The second shooting happened at midnight on Sunday. Two people were shot at Chaser’s Liquor Store on North West Street in Pensacola. Both victims were taken to the hospital. One person was pronounced dead, the other is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back.

ECSO told News 5 the suspect was shooting from a passing vehicle but has not been identified yet.

Both shootings are active and ongoing investigations.