2 dead following MCSO chase over MS state line

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms two people were killed during an early morning chase with deputies. A spokesman says they were looking for burglary suspects around Old Pascagoula Road early Sunday morning.

That started a chase that ended in Jackson County, Mississippi, when the vehicle being chased crashed. Officials are working to confirm the identities of the two killed. The video in this story is the car being towed to the Mobile County impound lot after dawn Sunday morning.