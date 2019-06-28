2 dead, 1 seriously injured after plane crashes into North Carolina home

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a home just outside Hope Mills late Thursday, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The plane went down around 11:35 p.m. and hit a home located at 4821 Pasadena Court.

The plane’s pilot and a person inside the home were killed, according to authorities.









Another person who was inside the home was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The identities of those involved are not being released at this time.

The site of the crash is approximately three miles south-southwest of the airport and just 1,500 feet from Interstate-95.

Highway patrol said it is unclear if the aircraft was taking off or landing at the Fayetteville airport.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive Friday morning.