ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Two cats were shot with a bow and arrow recently, according to Atmore Police. Both cats were killed on Fernway Drive in Atmore nearly two months apart.

“Any time a pet is abused it’s much like a child you tend to get really upset by that,” said Sgt. Darrell McMann.

The latest incident happened just two weeks ago. Sgt. McMann says in both cases the cats were on their owner’s property and not roaming around.

“Both cats weren’t like your normal nomadic cats. They pretty much stayed on the property,” he said.

Police are hearing rumors that more cats have been targeted in Atmore, but so far those cases have not been confirmed. Investigators are now focusing on the two arrows that Sgt. McMann believes could have been purchased from a Walmart store.

“One of them was recovered intact. The other arrow was broken off probably midway through,” Sgt. McMann added.

Police are receiving tips that are helping with the investigation, but right now there are still a lot of unanswered questions. One thing is clear, though. Police say it’s only a matter of time before someone is caught and arrested.

“They can be charged with cruelty to animals which is a Class C felony,” he continued.