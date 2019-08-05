2 Arrested in Atmore graduation party shooting

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Months after a shooting at a graduation party in Atmore that left 1 dead and 8 injured, there have finally been arrests. Michael Weaver, 21 and Michael Pettaway, 22, have been charged with murder. Chrirshawn Westry was killed in the May 18th shooting at a building that once served as a middle school.

So far, it appears there have been no arrests in the search for suspects following Saturday morning’s graduation party tragedy. We’ve reached out to Atmore Police and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office this morning. We’re waiting to hear back from Atmore’s Police Chief. An official with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they hadn’t booked anyone into jail connected to that crime.

One person was shot to death and eight others were injured when a party fueled by alcohol spiraled out of control early Saturday morning. Police Chief Chuck Brooks indicated word of the party spread fast on social media drawing many people from well outside Atmore to attend.

Escambia County High School Principal Dennis Fuqua has released a statement in response to a deadly shooting that happened during a graduation party Friday, May 17.

“It’s always a great day to be a Blue Devil, but yesterday was a day of triumph and tragedy. By day, our seniors experienced the high of obtaining 8.6 million dollars in scholarships, and our varsity football team experienced their first win of the season. Yet, by night we all felt the pangs of tragedy due to the acts of violence that have left several of our past and present students injured. It is unfortunate that the event at the community center has tainted the success our seniors and football team felt, but we love our Blue Devil Family and will continue to pray for wisdom and healing.” – Principal Dennis Fuqua

Police are searching for at least three suspects connected to a graduation party shooting in Atmore. Investigators are working to get statements from the victims who were released from Atmore Hosptial.

Victims who were taken to Atmore Hosptial have been treated and released, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

The victim who was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola is a female and her condition is not known at this time.

No names of those involved have been released.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks says a high school graduation party fueled by alcohol spiraled out of control early Saturday morning. One man is dead and eight other people were hurt in a shooting at the old Escambia County Middle School.

Brooks says the initially they were called to the old school, that’s now used as a community center for gunshots being heard in the area at 2 Saturday morning. He says when officers arrived it was chaos with more than 300 people running around. Brooks says it started with two women fighting and then more people jumped in with gunshots. Brooks says one person was found dead in the cafeteria. Eight others were taken to Atmore Community Hospital for treatment. One of the eight injured was flown by medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of more serious injuries.

Brooks says they have made no arrests at this time but they are looking for two people and do not believe there is a general danger to the public. The chief says the invitation to this party spread fast on social media and vowed something like this won’t happen again.

Atmore, Ala. (WKRG) – Members of the Atmore Police department are investigating an incident at the old Atmore Middle School. It’s a possible overnight shooting that happened around 100 Martin Luther King Avenue.

We’ve reached out to Atmore Police and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama for more information. An official at Atmore Police would not confirm what they were working on but indicated officers were still on the scene this morning. No word on how many people were hurt or how badly anyone may have been injured.