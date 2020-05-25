1st deadlines for laid-off workers to get health insurance

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) – Many laid-off workers who lost health insurance in the coronavirus shutdown soon face the first deadlines to qualify for fallback coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Taxpayer-subsidized health insurance is available for a modest cost, sometimes even free, across the country, but industry officials and independent researchers say few people seem to know how to find it.

For those who lost their health insurance as layoffs mounted at the end of March, a 60-day “special enrollment” period for individual coverage under the ACA closes next week in most states. One estimate finds 27 million people lost job-based coverage.

