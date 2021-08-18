18-year-old dies, child injured in crash involving Okaloosa County school bus

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old woman from DeFuniak Springs was killed in a crash involving an Okaloosa County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) also reports a 10-year-old girl from Crestview was injured as well.

FHP reports that at 3:52 p.m., the 18-year-old crashed her Nissan sedan into the rear of the stopped bus on U.S. Highway 90 at the intersection of Clint Mason Road. The collision caused the sedan to go under the bus.

The 18-year-old was pronounced deceased on the scene by paramedics. The Okaloosa County School

Administration personnel responded to the scene, and parents of the children on the bus arrived to pick up their children.

The crash is pending a complete FHP traffic homicide investigation.