18 Mississippi airports to receive federal money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Eighteen airports in Mississippi will receive federal money to make improvements, including rehabilitation of some runways.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith on Monday announced $4.8 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The single largest grant is just over $1 million to the Magee Municipal Airport for runway improvement.

Other grants include $600,000 to Columbia-Marion County Airport to rebuild some taxiway, $319,500 to Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to update a master plan study, $250,000 to Greenwood-Leflore Airport to rehabilitate some apron and nearly $100,000 to Vicksburg Municipal Airport to expand the apron.

