DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two Dothan teenagers and one mother are behind bars following a joint investigation into a Panama City Beach murder investigation.

On Sept. 2, the Panama City Beach Police Department began looking into a fatal shooting behind a Wendy’s on Joan Avenue and Thomas Drive. The victim was identified as Larry Thomas “Tre” Hill III.

Upon further investigation, investigators identified the suspect as a 17-year-old from Dothan, Alabama named Kyle Anthony Crow.

On 9/11, investigators with the PCBPD came to Dothan and asked the Dothan Police Department for help.

Dothan investigators then served a search warrant on the 900 block of South Range Street and found Kyle Crow and another teenager, 15-year-old Tristen Mixon. They also found the gun reportedly used to kill Hill, according to the police department’s press release.

The two minors were then taken for interviews. The Panama City Beach Police Department then charged Kyle Crow with murder and Mixon with accessory to murder, placing them in the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center until they can be taken back to Florida for their court proceedings.

Dothan police also arrested Kyle Crow’s mother, Karen Crow, on a first-degree hindering prosecution charge. She has a bond of $15,000.