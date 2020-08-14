16-year-old suspected to be abducted in Orlando, Florida Amber Alert issued

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old white or Hispanic girl is suspected to be abducted.

Authorities say she was last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road wearing a red baggy t-shirt with dark pants.

She could possibly be with an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with dark pants.

FDLE say they may be traveling in a 2004, gray Toyota Rav4, FL tag number 504RXA. The rear passenger window is broken.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or 911.

LATEST STORIES: