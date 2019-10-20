16-year-old reported missing in NWFL

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went to the fair last night and hasn’t come home. The sheriff’s office posted a picture of 16-year-old Andrea Garcia to their Facebook page just after 4 am this morning.

The post says she left for the fair Saturday evening at 7:30 and hasn’t come back home. According to the post “She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans, brown shoes, and a sweater.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.