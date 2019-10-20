1  of  2
Breaking News
Tornado Warning issued for Sarasota Co. SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

16-year-old reported missing in NWFL

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl who went to the fair last night and hasn’t come home. The sheriff’s office posted a picture of 16-year-old Andrea Garcia to their Facebook page just after 4 am this morning.

The post says she left for the fair Saturday evening at 7:30 and hasn’t come back home. According to the post “She was last seen wearing a white shirt, jeans, brown shoes, and a sweater.” Anyone with information is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

PLEASE SHARE***Missing Juvenile***We need your help locating 16 year old, Andrea Garcia, DOB 03/22/03, 5’2, 150lbs….

Posted by Escambia County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories