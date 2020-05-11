16-year-old girl missing from Citronelle

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALEA is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen leaving her house in Citronelle Monday.
ALEA says on May 11, Ashton Corley left her residence and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans. She may be traveling in a black Hyundai Sonata bearing Alabama tag # 2CH9971.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Ashton Corley, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.
