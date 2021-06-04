16-year-old facing murder charge granted bond

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile judge granted bond to a 16-year-old who’s facing a murder charge.

On Friday, June 4th, at a bond hearing, a judge granted Jerome Garmon a $200,000 bond. There is a stipulation to the bond, if Garmon does get out of jail, he would have to wear an ankle monitor.

Garmon faces a murder charge for the shooting death of 15-year-old Jamarion Lee. The deadly shooting happened in the evening on Sunday, May 30.

Police have not reported what investigators believe lead up to the shooting, but officers say the two teens knew each other.

