SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A 16-year-old is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed a man in Santa Rosa County.

The incident happened on Saturday around 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy shot and killed 43-year-old Jonathan Simmons.

The teenager has been arrested and charged with second-degree homicide, according to deputies.

The charges are preliminary and will be reviewed by the State Attorney’s Office.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.