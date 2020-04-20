16-year-old Alabama teen killed in Saturday crash

News

by: CBS 42 Digital Team

Posted: / Updated:

Trinton “Trint” Blake Ory (Nichols Funeral Home)

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An Arley teen died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on a county road, state troopers confirm.

Trinton “Trint” Blake Ory, a sophomore at Meek High School, died in the crash, which happened on County Road 12, about five miles southeast of Arley. The 16-year-old was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang, which left the roadway at 10:35 p.m.

Other boys were involved in the wreck, according to a Facebook post from Meek High School. Resources will be available to those who need support, the post stated.

According to the teen’s obituary, he was involved in sports, baseball in particular.

A private funeral service will be held, and burial will be in Meek Cemetery in Arley.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) officials are investigating the crash.

