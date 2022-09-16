Ready. Set. GO…. People are preparing to lace up their running shoes Saturday morning to support the work that’s being done at USA Health Mitchell Cancer Institute for gynecologic cancer research.

The Catranis Family Charitable Foundation will host the 15th Annual GO Run in-person for the first time since 2019 to help raise awareness and funds for the “below-the-belt” cancer and people who are battling this disease.

WKRG spoke with professor and chief of GYN oncology, Dr. Jennifer Scalici, from the Mitchell Cancer Institute who says every seven minutes a woman is diagnosed with a GYN cancer.

The hope for events like this one is that it encourages women to feel more comfortable discussing this taboo topic, leading to advancements in earlier diagnosis and more effective treatments, according to Dr. Scalici.

Participants will get on their first mark at 8 a.m. to start the 5K around Hancock Whitney Stadium on the University of South Alabama’s campus.

The 1-mile fun run will begin at 9 a.m.

Dr. Scalici says being surrounded by the community to celebrate and recognize the journey of GYN cancer fighters means a lot to the Institute and its patients.

“There’s countless examples of patients who are in wheelchairs who get out there in a 5K and just want to be out there with their sisters who are on this road with them…with their families who support them,” said Dr. Scalici. “It really is one of the most awe-inspiring, heart-warming experiences.”

Casey Hitson from USA Health Development tells us what participants can expect at this year’s run.

“This year is going to be extra special because we have a new certified course through the campus of USA,” said Hitson. “Our race central is going to be at the SGA pavilion which is right across from the new Football Stadium and the new course is also wonderfully shaded.”

Registration for the run is $15 for those 12 and under and $30 for all other participants.

Online registration ends at 8 a.m. Friday however, you can register on-site Friday and Saturday morning before the run begins.

Click here for more information on how to sign up or volunteer for the race.