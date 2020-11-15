15-year-old dies from ATV accident in Jackson County, Florida

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol says a 15-year-old girl passed away from injuries sustained during an ATV accident Saturday night.

According to FHP, a Honda ATV was traveling north on Standland Road when it ran off the road to and collided with a culvert. After the impact, the ATV went airborne and traveled through a wood fence. It overturned several times throwing all its occupants.

The two passengers were transported to Southeast Medical Center with serious injuries while the driver was transported to Jackson Hospital where she was pronounced deceased from the injuries sustained from this crash.

LATEST STORIES: