14-year-old Florida girl dies in July 4 ATV crash

DADE CITY, Fla. (AP) – The Florida Highway Patrol says a teenager has died from injuries suffered when she fell from an all-terrain vehicle carrying four young girls.

The girls were riding the ATV on a road in Pasco County Sunday afternoon when the 14-year-old fell from the vehicle. Troopers say she was taken to a hospital, where she died. The driver and the two other passengers were not injured.

Troopers said none of the girls wore helmets and the vehicle didn’t have seatbelts. Under Florida law, anyone under age 16 must wear a helmet, including eye protection, while operating an all-terrain vehicle.

