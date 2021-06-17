14-year-old bitten by shark in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Thursday afternoon, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office was called in reference to a 14-year-old who was bit by a shark in the Gulf near Grayton Beach State Park.

The teen was treated for a superficial bite wound and was transported to a local hospital. Deputies say it seems the shark did not latch on once figuring out it was biting a human.

According to the swimmer’s account, they were swimming about 40 yards from shore near a fishing line, when the shark approached heading for the line and mistakenly bit the swimmer.

According to witnesses, the shark was about 7-8 feet in length.

South Walton Fire District launched a drone unit after the incident and was unable to identify any sharks remaining in the area. Beach Safety units also temporarily changed flags to double red in the area for one hour after the attack as a precaution.

“This post is NOT to create fear or wreak havoc. Sharks live in the water. That is their home. We’re making the public aware so that they may use caution when swimming in the water… where sharks live… near the site,” The Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “Again, the wounds are NOT life-threatening.”