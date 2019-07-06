13-year-old stabs 15-year-old brother in arm

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 13-year-old is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm.

On Saturday, Okaloosa County deputies responded to 953 Valley Road in reference to a stabbing. When deputies arrived, they found the victim bleeding badly from three stab wounds.

Deputies detained a 13-year-old boy, who stated “I stabbed him, and I don’t care about going back to jail. I’d rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him.”

The boy stated the victim was picking on him and grabbing him and he had had enough. Deputies say the boy warned the victim to stop, and when he didn’t, the boy pulled out a knife and stabbed him inside the car.

The 13-year-old is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.