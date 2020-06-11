13-year-old missing Florida girl found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (12:03 PM) — 13-year-old Kimberly Newberry-Ohler was found safe.

The Florida AMBER Alert was cancelled.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida AMBER Alert was issued for 13-year-old Kimberly Newberry-Ohler.

Here are further details from FDLE:

If anyone has more information, you’re asked to call Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170 or 911.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories