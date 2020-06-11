13-year-old missing Florida girl found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

UPDATE (12:03 PM) — 13-year-old Kimberly Newberry-Ohler was found safe.
The Florida AMBER Alert was cancelled.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida AMBER Alert was issued for 13-year-old Kimberly Newberry-Ohler.
Here are further details from FDLE:
If anyone has more information, you’re asked to call Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 772-220-7170 or 911.
